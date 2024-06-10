Potential Ten Hag replacement not interested in Man United move

Thomas Tuchel is not interested in taking charge at Manchester United and is expected to take a short break from the game after leaving Bayern Munich.

Tuchel has been named as a potential candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman’s position understood to be under threat.

Ten Hag led Manchester United to FA Cup success after beating Manchester City in last month’s final, though the board are pondering his position following the club’s lowest league finish in 34 years

The Dutchman has insisted he has the full backing of the club’s new minority owners Ineos, who have taken charge of football operations, and clarity on his future is expected soon.

Tuchel’s background of leading top clubs and availability makes him an attractive option to potentially replace Ten Hag, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed the German intends to take a break from management over the summer.

The 50-year-old left Bayern Munich by mutual consent at the end of the 2023-24 season, after the German side finished third in the Bundesliga and ended a campaign without silverware for the first time since 2012.

