Is potential of Steelers offense being overlooked? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if the potential of Pittsburgh Steelers offense is being overlooked. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss if the potential of Pittsburgh Steelers offense is being overlooked. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s first season with the Giants was a major disappointment as he caught 37 passes while being targeted 76 times and did not score a touchdown in 14 appearances last year. Signing Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract was one of many moves that led the Giants to fire General Manager [more]
Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar has scoured preseason tape, and here are his Secret Superstars for Week 1 of this NFL preseason.
George Pickens shined in his NFL debut.
It is imperative that they clean up their issues by the time the regular season begins.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
Here's a look at the 70 players who qualified for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick dives into the Jaguars All-22 and breaks down the concepts Trevor Lawrence had at his disposal.
The quarterbacks were great but the offensive line struggled against the Seahawks.
Sam Howell is one of preseason Week 1's "winners."
In his first preseason outing, Baker Mayfield earned the Panthers' highest offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
The Vikings come up short in their preseason opener against the Raiders.
Nothing better than watching Marcus Mariota get a chance to prove himself as a starting QB.
#Bills release four plays after #Colts preseason win:
The best and worst players from the Packers' preseason opener vs. the 49ers, via Pro Football Focus grades.