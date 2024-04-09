Potential Sixers draft prospect Zach Edey delivered terrific performance

The Philadelphia 76ers have bigger issues to worry about at the moment as they prepare to make a deep run into the playoffs now that Joel Embiid has returned from his meniscus procedure.

On the flip side, there is no harm in looking to the future and seeing what the Sixers could add to their roster. Per Tankathon, the Sixers hold the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. There is a chance that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will move that pick for a player who can help right away, but at the moment, the Sixers do have a pick.

One player that could make sense is Purdue big man Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 National Player of the Year delivered a ton of great performances as he averaged 29.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in the six games in the tournament. He had 37 points and 10 rebounds in the national title loss to UConn.

Edey has the potential to be a very solid backup center in the NBA and he could get his chance in Philadelphia backing up Joel Embiid. A lot of teams view him in the Boban Marjanovic due to their vast similarities, but Edey will be looking to be a reliable player in the league.

