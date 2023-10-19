Advertisement

Will potential sign stealing scandal stick to Michigan like Spygate did to the Patriots? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger reveal that the NCAA is investigating Michigan football for sign stealing. Joined in conversation by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde on the College Football Enquirer, the three discuss how the allegations will influence Michigan State as the Spartans host the Wolverines on Saturday and what the long term impact could be on the reputation of Michigan’s football program. To hear the full conversation, subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.