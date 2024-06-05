Potential second-round pick Juan Núñez plans to stay in 2024 NBA draft

Spanish guard Juan Núñez said Tuesday that he plans on staying in the 2024 NBA draft after a productive season with Ratiopharm Ulm in the German Basketball League.

Núñez averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals on 47% shooting from the field in 54 games across all league competitions. He registered three double-doubles and scored in double figures 27 times, including a season-high 20 points on March 9.

He is projected to be a second-round pick this year and is viewed as one of the top point guards in the draft, given his court vision and ability to get others involved. He thrives in pick-and-roll situations and can get downhill and finish at the rim.

Núñez provided the update at a predraft camp for international prospects in Treviso, Italy. He is still gaining feedback from teams but will likely remain in the draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Juan Nunez at the NBA Draft Combine in Treviso, Italy: "I worked out for Minnesota and Milwaukee. My plan is to stay (in the draft), but I have no idea. Teams have watched me throughout the years. I think I will stay in." pic.twitter.com/fDjSWHTVQx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2024

Núñez, who turned 20 on Tuesday, put himself firmly on the radar after a dazzling showing with Spain in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He averaged five points, 5.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in five games as Spain finished ninth.

He said that he previously worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves, two teams that could target him at the end of the first round. He began the year projected to be a first-round pick and could go as high as that range.

Following the season, it was reported that Núñez would move from Ratiopharm Ulm to sign with Barcelona in the Spanish League next season. He side-stepped that question on Tuesday, saying he is focused on the predraft process.

Núñez has until June 16 to withdraw from the draft. He may also opt to keep his name in and either join the team that selects him on June 26-27 or play next season as a draft-and-stash prospect, which would enable him to join Barcelona.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire