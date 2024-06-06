Potential second-round pick Harrison Ingram suffered injury in recent draft workout

Former North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram said he sustained an injury in a predraft workout with the Orlando Magic on Sunday and will be sidelined for the next 3-5 days.

Ingram took an inadvertent elbow to the face in that group workout, which also featured Bradley forward Malevy Leons and Houston guard Jamal Shead, among others. He received stitches and will miss a few days out of precaution.

The injury prevented Ingram from working out with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. He could still watch the session and meet with team executives afterward.

“It was my first time to not be in the workout,” Ingram said. “It was fun seeing some of my friends, like Reece (Beekman), play well and everybody competing. It is fun to be here. This is our dream and we’re traveling around for a month city to city playing basketball. I mean, what else would I want to do?”

Ingram transferred to North Carolina last year after playing the first two years of his career at Stanford. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022 and had a productive run with the Cardinal, averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 65 games.

He was named to the All-ACC third team after averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He ranked third in the conference in total rebounds (327) and registered five 20-point games, including 21 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Duke on Feb. 3.

The 6-foot-6 forward is a potential second-round pick this year, given his overall ability and versatility on defense with his size at 233 pounds and 7-foot, 1/4-inch wingspan. He also improved as a 3-point shooter, raising his percentage from 31.9 to 38.5 on 4.6 attempts per game.

Ingram has also completed workouts with the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers and will have additional visits ahead of the draft on June 26-27. He is working most to show teams his competitive and athleticism in workouts.

“I feel like I wasn’t able to show as much athleticism this year,” Ingram said. “In the college game, there isn’t as much space but I feel like with the NBA spacing, cutting backdoor (and) beating guys off the dribble, I feel like I have a lot more pop than people know and a lot more competitiveness than people know.”

