Potential renderings of new Browns dome reportedly leaked

The rumblings are getting louder surrounding the Cleveland Browns and their potential move to Brook Park and the construction of a dome.

Earlier this week, owner Jimmy Haslam met with Ohio congressmen to pitch the dome idea, looking for funding support for the project. According to Signal Cleveland, the Browns gave their pitch about the sky-high potential of their new development:

“The project was sold as an unprecedented economic development effort that includes a domed stadium and entertainment and lifestyle district that would be mostly privately funded – but would likely cost taxpayers significantly, too. The public portion of the stadium was pitched as drawing on revenue generated by the project. (The renovation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, for instance, relied in part on admission and sales tax from the arena.)”

And now today, a rendering of what the new dome and surrounding corporate park could look like has been leaked.

An added twist to the dome in Brook Park? The surrounding structures have height restrictions because it is so close to the Cleveland Hopkins Airport. This means part of the dome would have to be built into the ground.

The rendering of the potential dome can be seen below.

Dome Sweet Dome 👀 pic.twitter.com/w762uTDavF — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) May 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire