A potential quarterback transfer for Notre Dame football is expect to enter the market

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman has let it be known that he will be looking for quarterback help via the transfer portal.

At this point not many names have popped up, but one did on Friday afternoon. Ole Miss starting quarterback Will Rogers entered the portal, and fits the mold that the Irish are looking for.

Every transfer quarterback Notre Dame has taken has been a graduate transfer, Rogers fits that mold. He’s also put up some extremely impressive stats, throwing for 12,315 yards and 94 touchdowns during his 4 seasons at Ole Miss. Naturally, the Irish and Rogers seem to be a good match, but it remains to be seen if Freeman will pursue.

In 2021 and 2022, Rogers threw for a combined 8,713 yards and 71 touchdowns. His 4,739 yards in 2021 ranks as the third-most in a single-season in SEC history behind only Heisman winners Joe Burrow and Bryce Young.https://t.co/qLWU7yitH6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 24, 2023

It’s extremely early into the portal season, but Rogers should be on the Irish’s list of players to pursue.

