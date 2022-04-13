Potential quarterback prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

As was the case last year, the Kansas City Chiefs could start the season tomorrow without making an addition to their quarterback group and they’d be in good shape.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the team won’t make an addition at the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL draft. While Patrick Mahomes and Shane Buechele are sure to be the future in Kansas City, having competition and depth at the position is important.

It wasn’t long ago that Matt Moore filled in for two games in 2019 en route to a Super Bowl win. Then there was Chad Henne, who kept the dream alive against the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 playoffs when Mahomes suffered a concussion. Even with other needs across the board, I’d expect Brett Veach and his staff to at least have done some research, just in the event they have the opportunity to add another quarterback in the draft.

Here’s a look at some of the players they could consider adding in each round of the 2022 NFL draft:

Round 1: None

The Chiefs aren’t going to be looking to draft any quarterbacks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. In fact, with two picks at the bottom of the first round, they’re more likely to help another team land the quarterback they want. Keep an eye on guys like Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Sam Howell (UNC) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati). Teams who are looking to trade back up into the first round to secure a quarterback might be calling Kansas City, given they have two first-round picks at the end of Round 1.

Round 2: None

I don’t see a prospect worth taking for the Chiefs in the second round either. Beyond having a football savant in Patrick Mahomes as your starter, they have a capable veteran backup in Chad Henne, plus Shane Buechele waiting in the wings. There is certainly a benefit to developing players behind Patrick Mahomes and potentially flipping them for draft capital, but I’m not sure that’s something you do with a second-round pick. At the same time, they could be in a position to trade back and pick up more draft capital if one of the names mentioned in the previous round happens to be available.

Round 3: Nevada QB Carson Strong

I still think it’s unlikely that the Chiefs draft a quarterback this high, but if someone like Carson Strong was on the board, I think they’d have to consider it. A two-time Mountain West player of the year winner, Strong is coming off an impressive senior campaign where he completed over 70% of his passes for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns with just 8 interceptions. At 6-3 and 226 pounds, Strong has a big arm and a lot of arm talent in general. He projects as a pocket passer in the NFL and isn’t particularly mobile, despite having a big frame that can take some hits. The big reason that Strong might be available late Day 2 is because of a significant knee injury suffered in high school. Teams are going to have to feel comfortable with the medicals in order to take him.

Round 4: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan

If the Chiefs do draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, Day 3 is probably the earliest they would consider it. Even then it feels highly unlikely. Coan is a project quarterback with a decorated high school career. He had varying degrees of success in college, playing for Wisconsin until a foot injury knocked him out for the 2020 season. He finished his career at Notre Dame in 2021, completing 253 passes for 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 starts. He put together a decent pre-draft process, impressing at the East-West Shrine Bowl and throwing accurate passes at the combine in Indy.

Round 5: California QB Chase Garbers

A 2022 NFL Scouting Combine snub with intriguing dual-threat ability, Garbers is flying a bit under the radar in this draft class. The 6-1 and 215-pound quarterback prospect posted his best season yet at Cal in 2021, with 223 completed passes for 2,531 yards, 16 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 104 times for 456 yards and four scores on the ground. The Chiefs don’t have a fifth-round pick, but they could package some picks to move up or trade down from the fourth round.

Round 6: Brown QB E.J. Perry

Formerly a second-string QB at Boston College in 2017-18, Perry transferred to Brown for an opportunity to be the starter. At 6-2 and 210 pounds, Perry averaged 367.8 yards per game, throwing 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 2019. He also proved to be a threat on the ground with eight rushing touchdowns. He didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he picked up right where he left off in 2021, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns. He still has a lot of work and development to do as a passer, but there is certainly something here worth developing if you’re Kansas City. Again, the team doesn’t have a sixth-round draft pick, but they could do a few different things to acquire one.

Round 7: Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson

Thompson is the only known QB prospect to have spent time with the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. He was at the team’s local pro day, where he threw to pass-catchers during positional drills. The former K-State Wildcat put together an impressive career in Manhattan, Kansas, appearing in 45 career games with 40 starts over the past five seasons. He’s completed 552 passes for over 7,000 yards with 42 touchdowns to 16 interceptions during that span. He also has over 1,000 rushing yards on over 300 career rushing attempts. If Thompson is around in Round 7 or as a priority free agent, he’s certainly someone who I could see the team bringing in a competition for Buechele.

