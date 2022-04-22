Potential QB prospects for Saints in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

One lingering possibility for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft is selecting a new quarterback. Yes, the Saints did re-sign Jameis Winston for two years, but the contract does offer some flexibility for New Orleans. Should they draft a quarterback, it would not be out of the question for them to sit a year or two to learn, while they still have Winston under contract. The contract is also fairly cheap for a starting quarterback.

As for the quarterbacks available, everyone has heard how this class is one of the weakest we have ever seen. However, I feel that is in terms of ‘day one starters’ as there are plenty of quarterbacks with talent that needs time to develop.

Giving these guys a year or two, there are some legitimate chances for greatness. Here is a preview of the 2022 quarterback class, and who I think it would make sense for the Saints, should they find it necessary to draft another quarterback:

Round 1

While none of the quarterbacks particularly get me excited, there are two names that I would understand if we hear called at either 16 or 19. Those two would be Malik Willis (Liberty) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati).

Willis just offers so much in terms of potential. Have him sit a year or two while Jameis Winston leads the team, and you could be set up very well for your future. His arm is one of the craziest I’ve watched in person. He zips the ball down field so hard. He had the highest speed traveled of the ball at the Senior Bowl.

Ridder would also be completely understandable. He is a natural leader, who has all of the physical traits needed to be in the NFL. His accuracy certainly leaves room for improvement, as it is the biggest knock to his game.

The one name I do not want to hear called in the first, but still could happen, would be Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh). There is nothing Pickett does better, or will do better within two years, than Winston. His arm is weak and he benefited from having good receivers against poor competition. He is a smarter quarterback than he is an physically impressive one. I think he would be a serviceable quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t excite me in the least as a first round option.

Round 2

Again, there should be two good options for the Saints in the second round. Matt Corral (Mississippi) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) are expected to go in the second round, but both could certainly go before the Saints pick. They made need to move up if they want one of the two.

Howell is an intriguing prospect to me. I think he would a great option in the second round, I honestly could talk myself in to him in the first. He has the best arm talent in this class, and offers serviceable athleticism if the Saints would want to get that out of him. He got worse over time in college, as did his skill position talent. He could grow into a great NFL quarterback, though.

Corral would be just an okay selection, in my opinion. Again, he has the athletic traits to be excited about. However, his problem is that he benefited from his scheme in college. He mastered the script, but almost any time he had to go off the script the plays fell through.

Round 3

There is only one real option in the third round, that would be Carson Strong (Nevada). He is an air-raid quarterback, which automatically gives me pause, but showcases that he can accurately and quickly deliver the football. He doesn’t offer much as an athlete or when moving around the pocket. When he is set, though, he has a good arm. You can’t really get creative with him behind center, but if a coach wants to gameplan around his deficiencies they could get some good stuff out of him.

Round 4

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe is arguably the most accurate quarterback and deliberate quarterback in the class, but that is pretty much all he brings to the table as a quarterback. His arm is fairly weak, and he isn’t mobile at all outside of shifting around the pocket every now and then. He also didn’t play against the best of competition during his college career, with stops at Western Kentucky and Houston Baptist.

Round 5

The middle to end of the draft certainly isn’t rife with options at quarterback. We could go a couple rounds in a row without seeing one be drafted, and that wouldn’t surprise me at all. There is one guy that separates himself enough though, to where he could warrant a draft pick over being a priority UDFA. Lafayette, LA native and Southeastern University graduate Cole Kelley is a interesting project. He is absolutely massive, standing at 6’7 and weighing about 250 pounds. Most of his issues come with mechanics, so he could be overhauled if a coaching staff wants to put a lot of resources into his development.

Round 6

I think Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan) offers a lot as a long time NFL backup. He is smart and can run an NFL offense well, he just lacks the physical traits to make him a franchise cornerstone type player.

Jack Coan (Notre Dame) is another option for a backup pocket passing quarterback, but in a bit of an opposite sense of Eleby. He has all of the physical traits you want for a pocket passer, but everything else is about just passable.

Round 7/Undrafted free agency

The Saints don’t have a seventh round pick as of now, but that could always change on draft night. A couple names to keep an eye on would be Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M), Anthony Brown (Oregon), and Brock Purdy (Iowa State).

