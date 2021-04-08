Potential prospects available for Cardinals with No. 16 pick in draft

Jack London
·3 min read
Many teams during this time run through potential draft-day scenarios. That way, they have multiple plans and options for when it comes their time to pick.

The Arizona Cardinals, who own the 16th pick in the draft, are undoubtedly in the process of running through some scenarios for the first 15 picks to see who are the players who could potentially be on the board. They are also likely running through potential scenarios for trading up and trading down to select a player.

Here is one scenario that could occur with the first 15 picks.

1. Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Write this in pen.

2. Jets: BYU QB Zack Wilson

Write this in pen too after the Sam Darnold trade.

3. 49ers: Alabama QB Mac Jones

There have been strong rumors that they traded up to make sure they got Jones.

4. Falcons: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

This is where the draft really seems to begin. Their new coach used to be the Titans TE coach, and Pitts would make the Atlanta receiving room arguably the best in the NFL

5. Bengals: LSU WR Ja’marr Chase, WR

This would be the reuniting QB Joe Burrow with his college receiver.

6. Dolphins: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, WR

See above. Smith would reunite with Tua Tagovailoa.

7. Lions: Oregon OT Penei Sewell, OT

Sewell falls and Detroit fans rejoice.

8. Panthers: Penn State LB Micah Parsons, LB

They get their next Luke Keuchly after trading for Darnold.

9. Broncos: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Denver needs a QB and Fields is there to compete with Drew Lock.

10. Cowboys: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain

Dallas takes the safe route as they need corners.

11. Giants: Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Paye looked great at his pro day.

12. Eagles: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

They need a cornerback too but decide to wait when Waddle falls.

13. Chargers: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

Justin Herbert loves this pick.

14. Vikings: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings seem desperate to get their O-line shored up.

15. Patriots: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

New England can let Lance sit and learn behind Cam Newton.

Best remaining players

  • South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

  • Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau

  • Miami EDGE Jaelen Phillips

  • Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

  • Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

  • Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

  • TCU S Trevon Moehrig

  • Alabama DL Christian Barmore

  • Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Possibilities for Cardinals at No. 16

Horn is still on the board and he would make a ton of sense, given his potential man coverage ability. He has been one of the most mocked players to the Cardinal. Newsome II and Farley are also there, but in this scenario, it would seem Horn might be the best fit, followed by Newsome II.

Either Miami rusher could make sense if they want to plan for life after Chandler Jones, especially if Phillips’ medicals check out.

It is unlikely they would draft Moehrig, although they could if they don’t feel great about Jalen Thompson or their safety depth. T

Then there are two intriguing matchup linebackers in Collins and Owusu-Koramoah. Collins especially would be a luxury pick and would help with life after Jordan Hicks.

Barmore could make some sense too if they want to continue to beef up their defensive line.

They could also trade back. In this pretend scenario, we didn’t have any trades, but it’s very possible all five quarterbacks would be gone, so the likelihood of trading back descreases.

What do you think Cardinals fans? What would you do in this scenario?

