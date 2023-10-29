Potential player milestones for Cardinals vs. Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium seeking to end a four-game losing streak.

During the game, a few players have some notable achievements and milestones they can reach.

K Matt Prater

(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Prater needs one point to break a tie with David Akers for 17th place in the league’s all-time scoring list.

With one made field goal, he will reach 387 in his career, breaking a tie with Akers for 15th place in NFL history for made field goals.

His next made field goal of at least 50 yards will tie him with Neil Rackers for the most in franchise history with 16.

LB Dennis Gardeck

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With a rushing touchdown, Demercado will become the first undrafted rookie (excluding the year of the strike and replacement players) to have multiple rushing touchdowns.

He would also become the only undrafted rookie in the league with two rushing touchdowns.

CB Garrett Williams

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After intercepting a pass in his NFL debut last week, if he has another one against the Ravens, he would join Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams as the only players since 1970 to have a pick in each of their first two NFL games.

