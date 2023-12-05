Potential Patriots’ draft target opts to sit out upcoming bowl game

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to sit out the Holiday Bowl, which features a matchup between the Trojans and Louisville Cardinals.

On Monday, USC coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Williams, a projected top-three pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will not play in the scheduled December 27th game.

The quarterback threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. Those numbers were a bit down from his 2022 campaign, when he tallied 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns to win the Heisman Trophy.

New England could be in prime position to take Williams, as they currently have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Patriots need a spark at the quarterback position, and Williams has been one of the most electric players in college football.

Lincoln Riley says Caleb Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 4, 2023

The Patriots have several needs to fill if they want to get back to being a contending team. Drafting Williams could potentially be a step in the right direction of fixing the offense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire