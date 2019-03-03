Potential Patriots draft target Dexter Lawrence suffers injury at Scouting Combine originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was one of the most intruiging prospects at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but his time at Lucas Oil Stadium was cut short.

Lawrence suffered a leg injury Sunday, but luckily for him, it's believed to be just a minor issue.

Updates: @KimJonesSports just reported #Florida pass-rusher Jachai Polite, who has battled a hamstring injury for the last 10 days, is done for the day. ... Meanwhile, #Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence's leg injury suffered during workouts is minor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2019

DT Dexter Lawrence ran 5.05u 40 but was then done for the day with quad issue. I'm told it's a minor quad strain & he will be ready for Clemson pro day. #ScoutingCombine — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 3, 2019

The former Tigers star is a potential late first-round target for the Patriots in April's 2019 NFL Draft. New England's first selection is No. 32 in Round 1. Defensive line is one area the Patriots would be wise to upgrade both in terms of talent and depth, and Lawrence certainly has impressive skills.

Here's what Phil Perry wrote about Lawrence before the Scouting Combine:

Lawrence is so big and was so productive as a collegian that he could potentially serve as the next Brown or Alan Branch. He stands at 6-4, 355 pounds and was named first-team All-ACC each of the last two years. He was ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year and second-team All-ACC, blocking two kicks in the process, back in 2016. He was suspended for the college football playoffs last season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug that he says he did not knowingly ingest. If everything checks out with Lawrence off the field, he could be New England's choice at No. 32 as a "these guys don't grow on trees" type for Belichick. Another prototype here would be Texas A&M's Daylon Mack. At 6-1, 320 he was another defensive tackle who played right away (in the SEC of all places) and has flashed explosive athleticism.

He certainly put that athleticism on display in Indianapolis before suffering his injuy. Lawrence ran a 5.05-second 40-yard dash Sunday, which is really good for a defensive lineman weighing 350 pounds.

Lawrence's suspension for Clemson's two College Football Playoff games, including the national championship win over Alabama, was a disappointing end to a very good season for the junior defensive tackle. His future in the NFL, however, remains bright. His combine performance was a good example of that.

