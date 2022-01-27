What are the potential outcomes of Aaron Rodgers’ decision?

The Green Bay Packers are waiting patiently as future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides his next move. It is a somber time in Green Bay after a terrific 2021 season came crashing down with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, but life moves on quickly in the football world, and a franchise-altering decision from Rodgers is just around the corner.

What could Rodgers’ decision mean for the team?

Let’s go in-depth on the potential outcomes. There aren’t many, but they each come with different risks and potential rewards.

Aaron Rodgers returns

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers want Rodgers back, and there’s been no indication thus far that Rodgers isn’t open to the idea of coming back, given he wants to keep playing in 2022. In this scenario, Rodgers returns for at least another year on a restructured deal, the Packers do their best to keep the team together given the salary cap situation, and everyone (including Davante Adams) takes another shot at getting back to the Super Bowl. What does this mean for Jordan Love? Who knows. It’s certainly possible the Packers would keep him around for a third year developing behind Rodgers, just as Rodgers once did behind Brett Favre. But if Rodgers wants the team to commit past 2022, trading Love might be a necessity.

How it could go right: Rodgers comes back, plays at an MVP level for another season, and the Packers finally get over the hump and play in at least one more Super Bowl with him under center.

How it could go wrong: Rodgers comes back, but the team’s depth is gutted and another playoff appearance is ruined, either by Rodgers regressing as a soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback or because the team around him just isn’t good enough. Either that, or Rodgers returns, pushes Love out of Green Bay, and the young quarterback becomes a star elsewhere.

Aaron Rodgers retires

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he doesn’t fear retirement. In fact, he sounded a little excited about what the next phase of life could hold. He’s 38 years old, and there’s no guarantee he wants to go through the grind and help carry a football team as the quarterback and face of the franchise. The responsibility is heavy, and Rodgers has other interests. Last summer, Rodgers contemplated retirement but eventually decided to return. It’s possible the ending to this season – when everything looked lined up for the Packers – could be enough to push him out of the game.

How it could go right: Love blossoms in Year 3, and given cap space provided by Rodgers’ retirement, the Packers are able to keep a strong team around the young quarterback, allowing Green Bay to be legitimate playoff contenders once again in 2022 and for many years into the future.

How it could go wrong: Rodgers retires, Love struggles mightily in his third season and the Packers go into a tailspin as a team without a viable quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is traded

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The trade option remains on the table, even if Rodgers and the team put in the work to mend fences over the last six months. If Rodgers wants to keep playing but also wants a fresh start outside of Green Bay, a trade makes sense. This summer, the Packers agreed to hack a year off Rodgers’ deal and provide a way out in 2022 for this exact scenario. Sometimes, older players just need something new to re-energize. Maybe a new team could provide the jolt for Rodgers as he nears the end of his career. Or maybe the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers remains frayed to a point where moving on is in the best interest of both parties.

How it could go right: Rodgers is traded to a team in the AFC, and the Packers receive back massive compensation in the form of valuable draft picks and talented young players. With the help of draft capital, new cap space and a few new faces, the Packers rebuild on the fly around Love, and the franchise doesn’t skip a beat.

How it could go wrong: Rodgers is traded to any other team and wins a Super Bowl.

Outcomes for Packers

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Rodgers returns: The Packers go all-in again and make another run with the soon-to-be four-time MVP. In terms of winning the Super Bowl next season, this is by far the most favorable option.

Rodgers retires, Jordan Love is good: Rodgers steps away, but the Packers seamlessly transition to the next era at quarterback with Love, who has been developing behind the future Hall of Famer for the last two seasons. The team’s 2020 first-round pick takes over and keeps the team competitive for the next decade or more.

Rodgers retires, Jordan Love isn’t good: The worst-case scenario, and maybe the only truly bad scenario. The Packers get no compensation for losing Rodgers and have no immediate answer at quarterback. The team would have to quickly shift into rebuild mode.

Rodgers is traded, Jordan Love is good: Long term, this might be the best scenario. If Love is good and the Packers turn Rodgers into high draft picks and talented players, this could be a very good team for a very long time.

Rodgers is traded, Jordan Love isn’t good: This is a tricky one, especially if Rodgers is successful at his next stop, but trading him away would provide the massive draft capital necessary to find the next quarterback if Love isn’t it.

