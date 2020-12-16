Which of these potential Nolan Arenado trade packages would be best for the Mets?

Danny Abriano
Nolan Arenado prepares to throw to first base
With the Rockies open to trading Nolan Arenado this offseason, they reportedly "want to engage" the Mets in talks.

There is a lot for the Mets to consider when it comes to an Arenado trade, including financial implications and roster flexibility.

If the Mets seriously engage the Rockies in trade discussions, which of the two packages below would be best?

OPTION A

Mets get Arenado for Jeurys Familia, J.D. Davis, and Josh Wolf

OPTION B

Mets get Arenado for Robinson Cano, Brandon Nimmo, and Brett Baty

Vote below!

