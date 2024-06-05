Potential No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher reveals the next step in his development

French forward Zaccharie Risacher is viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA draft and is eager to make the transition to the next level from JL Bourg.

Risacher is in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick this year. He is highly touted for his passing, playmaking on offense and shooting ability. He also brings defensive versatility, given his size and ability to guard multiple positions.

The 19-year-old projects to check many boxes for teams at the next level. Risacher, speaking Tuesday at a predraft camp for international prospects in Treviso, Italy, named his best quality and the next area of his game that he wants to improve, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Zaccharie Risacher at the NBA Draft Combine in Treviso: "My best skill is my shooting. I feel really comfortable with that part of my game. The thing I need to work on the most is my dribbling ability. I know I can do it, but that is the next step in my development." pic.twitter.com/izLi3xWZ6E — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2024

Risacher was named the 2024 EuroCup Rising Star after averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds on 38.7% shooting from 3-point range in 65 games. He became the first French player named the EuroCup Rising Star and joined Kristaps Porzingis and Jonas Valanciunas as recipients.

The 6-foot-10 forward projects to be able to step in immediately and contribute at the next level. His smooth and quick release enables him to pull up from all over the court, while his ability on defense should fit in with teams at the top of the draft board.

Risacher has also represented France multiple times at the junior level, most recently in the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in seven games as France won the silver medal.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

