Potential No. 1 pick Alex Sarr was on hand for Mavericks’ historic NBA Finals win over Celtics

Potential No. 1 pick Alex Sarr was among the individuals on hand to watch the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Boston Celtics in historic fashion in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

The championship series has drawn several celebrities, athletes and past legends to the games, with Sarr the latest to take in the festivities. He was pictured courtside before the start of the contest watching players go through individual workouts.

Sarr witnessed the Mavericks’ dominating 122-84 victory, which brought the series to 3-1. The 38-point win by the Mavericks marked the third-largest margin of victory in the NBA Finals and the Celtics’ third-worst loss in franchise playoff history.

Alex Sarr was in the building at AAC for game four of the NBA Finals today! 👀 📸: @NBA pic.twitter.com/FSllCgAS2f — Perth Wildcats (@PerthWildcats) June 15, 2024

Sarr is in the conversation to be the top pick after averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks with the Perth Wildcats in the NBL. He scored in double figures 14 times, including a season-high 18 points, five blocks and two rebounds on Jan. 26.

The Frenchman is highly touted for his ability to protect the paint and block shots with his 7-foot, 4 1/4-inch wingspan. He has an evolving offensive game and has drawn some comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo with his size, skill set and ability in the open court.

Sarr has some competition to be the first player selected by the Atlanta Hawks on June 26. Fellow countryman Zaccharie Risacher is also in contention, as the Hawks are reportedly considering both players. But Sarr likely won’t fall past the Washington Wizards at No. 2.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire