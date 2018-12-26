Potential No. 1 NFL draft pick Justin Herbert returning for senior year at Oregon

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is coming back in 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

The landscape at the top of the 2019 NFL draft changed significantly on the day after Christmas.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert announced Wednesday that he would not only be playing in the team’s bowl game against Michigan State on Dec. 31 but also returning to school for his senior season in 2019.

Herbert, a junior, was widely believed to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2019 draft and a contender for the No. 1 overall pick.

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks





The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember. Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program. What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I’ll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!

Herbert suffered a bruised shoulder in the team’s season-ending win over Oregon State, though he said earlier in December that he was healthy and able to play in the RedBox Bowl against the Spartans.

Herbert is 221-of-371 passing for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

