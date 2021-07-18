Potential No.1 Draft Pick Jalen Green Revamps Childhood Court in Fresno for Youth

Reuters

After dropping the first two games of the series the Bucks have roared back to life and after hanging on in a wild Game Five finish, now lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-2. Milwaukee are now one win away from clinching their first NBA championship in 50 years, while Phoenix remain two wins away from their first title in the team's 53-year existence. The Suns were trailing by a point with 20 seconds left when Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday ripped the ball from Devin Booker's hands and sent an alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk that sealed the Bucks' win.