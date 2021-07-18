Potential No.1 Draft Pick Jalen Green Revamps Childhood Court in Fresno for Youth
The former San Joaquin Memorial High player signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Koligian Park where he has completely renovated his childhood court.
The former San Joaquin Memorial High player signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Koligian Park where he has completely renovated his childhood court.
The Bucks are one win away from the franchise's first NBA title in 50 years after beating the Suns 123-119 in Game 5.
Should this have counted?
PHOENIX (AP) When Devin Booker took his usual seat on the bench at the beginning of the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns lost their stranglehold on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Booker had scored 11 points and the Suns built a 16-point lead on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Footprint Center was in a frenzy and Phoenix couldn't miss a shot.
Milwaukee's big three carried the day with a combined 88 point
Even without looking, Klay Thompson can get buckets.
Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals. Took it right out of Devin Booker's hands, actually. Holiday's steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
Jonathan Kuminga has tons of upside, but would need time to develop. Do the Warriors have that kind of patience right now?
Australian great Andrew Bogut seemingly mocked Cambage online, while another Aussie NBA alum said she's "unbearable to be around as a teammate."
Kevin Durant went on Twitter Spaces to pour cold water on several narratives about his time with the Warriors.
The Phoenix Suns head coach addressed where his team's headspace needed to be at following a loss on Saturday night that put them on the brink of elimination.
After dropping the first two games of the series the Bucks have roared back to life and after hanging on in a wild Game Five finish, now lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-2. Milwaukee are now one win away from clinching their first NBA championship in 50 years, while Phoenix remain two wins away from their first title in the team's 53-year existence. The Suns were trailing by a point with 20 seconds left when Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday ripped the ball from Devin Booker's hands and sent an alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk that sealed the Bucks' win.
What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
All five Goon Squad players are having a rough time right now.
A shooting outside Washington's Nationals Park on Saturday night resulted in the suspension of play between the Nats and San Diego Padres.
Everything you need to know for the final round of the British Open.
Salary-cap circumvention is a serious charge.
Amanda Lemos recorded the second fastest finish in strawweight history against Montserrat Conejo at UFC on ESPN 26.
A shooting that occurred outside Nationals Park suspends the game between the Nats and Padres.
The Phoenix Suns superstar famously did not start a game for John Calipari at UK, but he got a lot more done than most fans remember.
New York is reportedly looking to package its two first-round picks together to potentially move up in the draft.