Potential No. 1 2020 NBA Draft pick LaMelo Ball reportedly offered $100 million sneaker endorsement deal

The 2020 NBA Draft is fast approaching and as scouts and NBA front offices continue to do their research on the top prospects, they will also continue to have discussions internally to decide what factors-positional need, trade concepts, marketability, long-term vs short-term goals, etc.-will have the most influence on their decisions.

A good example of this, of course, is when the Bulls drafted Derrick Rose No. 1 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. Rose was by no means an underdog or unexpected pick. He was a dominant player during his time in college but so was Michael Beasley, the other top prospect that year who ended up going No. 2 overall to the Miami Heat in '08. At the time, the Bulls would have been seemingly making the right decision with either player, but the fact that Rose was a native Chicagoan who had a special bond with the city ultimately tipped the scales in his favor. There is one prospect this year who-while not a Chicago-native or player with any hometown connection to likely lottery teams-may be selected for his off-the-court appeal just as much as his great on-court play, and that is none other than polarizing prospect LaMelo Ball.

BREAKING NEWS: A source close to me in the USA have just told me @MELOD1P has been offered $100MILLION & A PRIVATE JET to sign a Sneaker Endorsement Deal. With an offer like this, no way he isn't going #1 in the @nba 2020 Draft. pic.twitter.com/IJ33N4s4E5 — Corey "Homicide" Williams (@chomicide) December 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

National Basketball League (Australia) analyst Corey Williams reported on Monday night that a source close to him confirmed that Ball has been offered a sneaker endorsement deal worth $100 million. But just as eye-popping as the dollar amount is the perks. Williams' report stated that along with the $100 million, LaMelo's sneaker endorsement offer includes a private jet.

It was not revealed what company offered Ball this deal but for sure whatever shoe brand made this bid is certainly projecting that the 18-year old will be a no-doubt NBA superstar in the not-too-distant future and he has certainly turned heads in Australia.

LAMELO BALL!

Youngest in @NBL history with a triple-double



32 PTS (11-20 FG)

13 AST (2 TO)

11 REB

4 3PT

1 STL

W pic.twitter.com/1jf71QWBP4















— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 25, 2019

Ball is currently out with a foot injury that should keep him out for at least another week of action, that is if he doesn't decide to shut it down all together and prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft rather than finish out the NBL season in Australia. Over 13 games with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL, Ball is averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 37% shooting.

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Potential No. 1 2020 NBA Draft pick LaMelo Ball reportedly offered $100 million sneaker endorsement deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago