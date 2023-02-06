Nets' potential next moves following Kyrie Irving trade, including going after Terry Rozier

Dec 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) celebrates after a three-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 134-130. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Sunday’s blockbuster trade sending Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft compensation, Brooklyn now has to formulate its team around one less superstar, one underwhelming valueless replacement of a superstar, and its one remaining superstar that could request out at any moment.

It’s a fragile and chaotic situation for the Nets, who need to cobble together and trade whatever assets they have to give themselves the best possible chance at not only competing for a title this season, but convincing Kevin Durant they can too. Also, they only have another three days to do so.

Here’s how they might go about that.

First, after the James Harden and Irving deals, Brooklyn recouped some draft capital it can utilize in deals. Available to deal are Dallas’ unprotected 2029 first-rounder, Philly’s 1-8 protected first rounder in 2027 or 2028, the better of Brooklyn’s or Philly’s 2023 first-rounder, and Brooklyn’s 2029 first-rounder.

Call it two far out unprotected firsts, a couple of mediocre firsts, a handful of seconds and some interesting players. Joe Harris and Seth Curry are helpful veterans with larger contracts that could be packaged, and Brooklyn has some enticing prospects in Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.

The challenge is going to be outbidding a seller’s market. There are few meaningful upgrades at play and a lot of high prices floating around, meaning the Nets could be stuck with a marginal upgrade or none at all. Worse yet, they can overpay for somebody who Durant doesn’t deem impactful enough, and he asks out after you’ve thrown assets away.

Given that delicate balance, Brooklyn is likely to be targeted in its approach. Players addressing specific needs: individual shot creation to alleviate Durant, center/frontcourt depth behind Nic Claxton, and an All-Star talent, if possible.



In the shot creation department, the non-All-Star options are a bit tight, but at the right price can be fruitful come the postseason. Terry Rozier is quietly averaging 21.8 points a night in Charlotte, and would be an interesting complement in Brooklyn.

Other mentioned names are better classified as off-ball shooting threats, but can make more hay off the dribble than most of Brooklyn’s wings. Guys like Buddy Hield, Terrence Ross and Eric Gordon shouldn’t end up costing much more than one decent first-rounder.



The Nets can definitely find some bigs as well. Mason Plumlee is reportedly also being shopped by Charlotte.

Jakob Poeltl of the Spurs will be very expensive to acquire and retain going forward, and could clash with Claxton as both are rising stars at the position. A safer move may be going for Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes, already signed to a team-friendly deal for several years.

The real play would be for an All-Star caliber guy, which could cost the Nets their remaining valuable picks in hopes of appeasing Durant and ultimately winning a championship. It’s their last home run swing of this wild era.

Atlanta’s John Collins has perpetually been in rumors, and would make for a nice 20-10 second option assuming the new environment gets him out of a down season. It’s unclear if salary filler and draft capital meet their needs given their short-term ambitions.

Are Chicago’s stars available? The basketball world would be very interested in Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, but it doesn’t seem as if the Bulls are looking to move them.

Toronto is currently the hot spot. Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam would greatly increase Brooklyn’s odds at contention, assuming the Nets can afford one of them.

Anunoby alone is likely being dealt for multiple first-round picks. A Siakam package could be out of Brooklyn’s price range, given the going rate for stars. VanVleet may be doable with a collection of picks and perhaps a prospect thrown in.

There are a number of options on the table and little time to weigh them. These may be the most crucial three days in Nets franchise history, which decide whether they get another real crack at the title behind Durant, or go into a retool as the biggest failed superteam in sports.