Potential Nets target Andre Drummond will not play for Cavs as Cleveland seeks trade

Drummond dunks on Knicks

The Nets have been a searching for defensive presence down low since they traded Jarrett Allen in the James Harden deal.



They might have their solution soon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Andre Drummond as the team seeks a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported in January that it was a "matter of time" before Drummond and the Cavs agreed on a buyout so he can come to Brooklyn.



Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The NBA trade deadline is on March 25.

There have also been reports of the Nets' potential interest in the Cavs' Kevin Love or JaVale McGee. For now, though, it seems that Drummond is the most likely option.