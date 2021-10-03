Potential milestones in reach for Cardinals players vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 in a game that means a lot for the team. It will determine first place in the NFC West early on in the season. It is the opportunity to get their first win over the Rams since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017.

But some Cardinals players can reach notable marks or milestones individually during today’s game.

Check them out below.

Chandler Jones

Jones hasn’t had a sack since he had five in the season opener, but his next full sack will give him the franchise record. Freddie Joe Nunn holds the franchise record with 66.5 career sacks in 131 games. With one sack, Jones will have 67 with the Cardinals and would have done it in only 73 games.

He would be the first player in franchise history to have six sacks in the first four games of a season.

Kyler Murray

If he rushes for a touchdown as he has in the first three games of the season, Murray will be the first quarterback in NFL history to have a rushing touchdown in each of the first four games of a season.

He would be the first Cardinals player ever to have a rushing touchdown in each of the first four games of a season.

If he passes for 300 yards or more, it will be his third consecutive game doing so. It will be the second-longest streak in franchise history. Kurt Warner had five straight 300-yard games in 2008.

DeAndre Hopkins

If Hopkins catches five passes, he will set the NFL record for the most receptions in a career before turning 30.

Larry Fitzgerald holds the record with 764 catches. Hopkins will definitely break that record at some point because he does not turn 30 until next June.

J.J. Watt

With a sack, it would be his first ever against the Rams.

