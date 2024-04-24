Potential Michigan State basketball transfer target Trey Townsend of Oakland commits to Arizona

In all the transfer portal craziness of this college basketball offseason, one name has been linked to Michigan State basketball the entire time, for obvious reasons: Trey Townsend.

The Oakland star who was named Horizon League Player of the Year seemed like a classic Izzo guy, and everyone knows the affection Izzo has for Oakland and Greg Kampe. However, it never felt like a great fit with the current MSU roster, as Townsend plays power forward, like MSU star Xavier Booker.

While fans were desperate to see Townsend come to East Lansing, he committed to Arizona on Wednesday, closing that possibility for the Spartans.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire