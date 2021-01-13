Potential Mets, Yankees target Corey Kluber impressed scouts during throwing session on Wednesday

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
Corey Kluber delivers a pitch wearing powder blue Rangers uniform
Corey Kluber delivers a pitch wearing powder blue Rangers uniform

Both the Mets and Yankees were reported to be among those expected to attend Corey Kluber's showcase down in Florida on Wednesday. In fact, 25 teams showed up, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, and Kluber looked pretty solid.

The reason the showcase happened in the first place was due to Kluber suffering a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his pitching shoulder. He didn't need surgery, but he was shut down for most of the 2020 season to rehab and get back to his normal self.

During his session, Passan said Kluber was clocking around 88-90 mph. While that isn't anything special, Kluber certainly isn't going to go 100 percent in January, as more time in Spring Training to train and get to 100 percent is smart. Kluber threw 30 pitches and all of his off-speed was said to look good as well.

So, with that much interest surrounding the former Cy Young winner, Kluber's market should start to rise heading into the new season.

For the Mets, they could still use some more depth in their starting rotation, even after Carlos Carrasco was traded for. Noah Syndergaard is still rehabbing, which means the rotation looks like Jacob deGrom, Carrasco, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz and David Peterson at the moment. Matz was inconsistent in 2020, and though Peterson showed promise, the sample size on him is too small.

In the Yankees' case, they desperately need to upgrade their rotation despite having solid young arms like Deivi Garcia, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt on the rise.

Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ are all free agents. That leaves Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery as the only two guarantees in the first five at the moment, with Luis Severino also coming back from Tommy John surgery like Syndergaard.

No matter which team signs Kluber, he is considered a high-reward pitcher who comes with risk if you're expecting him to impact the top of the rotation (this applies to the Yankees if he is their only signing).

Pitching only eight games in the past two seasons -- Kluber suffered an oblique injury in 2019 -- is a red flag, especially at 34 years old. But Kluber's stuff, which includes one of the best sliders in the game, is still electric when he gets in a groove.

We'll see how his market develops, and more importantly, whether or not the Mets and Yankees are at the top of the list to land him.

Latest Stories

  • Born without three toes and two fingers, Fran Jones defies doctors to qualify for Australian Open

    It is hard to think of another player overcoming such disadvantages as the remarkable Fran Jones, the British 20-year-old who has come through qualifying to reach the Australian Open, despite being born with only six fingers and seven toes. “What an incredible story!” the former world No1 Kim Clijsters wrote on her Twitter page. “Good luck!” Perhaps the closest parallel to Jones' achievement would be South Korea’s Duckhee Lee, whose ranking peaked at No130 four years ago, despite the deafness that robs him of important information about his opponent’s shots. Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have both played while suffering from auto-immune conditions, while Alexander Zverev is understood to have dealt with diabetes since he was small. But nothing compares to EED (Ectrodactyly-Ectodermal Dysplasia), the rare genetic condition that altered the formation of Jones’s hands and feet while also leaving her with a cleft palate at birth. The curious thing is that, without EED, Jones might never have turned to tennis in the first place. As she explained on Tuesday – after her second-round win over Jana Fett in Dubai – it was a doctor’s insistence that she would never reach professional level that had “kicked me into the sport” at the age of eight. After crushing China’s Jia-Jing Lu by a 6-0, 6-1 margin, Jones was asked if she had proved that unnamed doctor wrong. “I am not bothered about proving people wrong,” she replied. “I’d rather prove to people that you can – and switch the perspective there. “The first one is out of revenge and I am not playing out of revenge. I am playing to have a positive impact on the people who hopefully read my story. I do hope people can take some… I don’t want to say tips, because I am not one to give tips either. But I’d love people to take strength from my story to build their own.” At just 20-years-old, Jones already speaks like a woman with enormous life experience. During Wednesday’s press conference, she was asked whether she had ever been tempted to feel sorry for herself. The answer was no. “I think it was all I knew,” she said. “I had phenomenal parents [Simon and Adele, a pair of financial advisors] who just guided me through each step. I wouldn't feel sorry for myself and I don't think people should. “Each person is dealt their set of cards,” added Jones, who will climb at least 20 places from her current ranking of No241. “If you are dealt a full house straightaway, fair play to you. But if not, then you need to find a way to win the game with another strategy and that's what I'm doing. I have my cards, I'm trying to learn how to play the game, and I've still got a lot more to learn.” So what are the practical consequences of playing tennis with EED? Jones’s grip on the handle is affected by her small hands, necessitating a lighter racket than most professionals. She also has to be especially disciplined in her physical preparation, for injuries are a constant threat. Since attending Barcelona’s Sanchez-Casal Academy from the ages of nine to 16, she has been one of the Lawn Tennis Association’s supported players. But she is still based in Spain, along with the rest of her team – coach Andreu Guilera, assistant coach Jordi Samper and physio Roberto Vavassori. “My challenge has been to put myself in a physical shape that prevents injuries,” she explained. “My feet work in a different way and that means I run differently. My balance goes through my feet in a different way, through my toes in a different way. “I’ve always had a really, really small grip and a light racket and I’m hesitant to change that because it has worked well so far. In the gym, I have spent a lot of time trying to gain strength to support the… I don’t want to say deficiencies, but just the weaknesses that I may have. I think every human being has physical weaknesses unless you're Cristiano Ronaldo or something.” Jones rang home after Wednesday’s fine performance but said she could hardly hear anything but crying, screaming and the dog’s barking. “It was quite an emotional call because obviously we've gone through a lot together and I left the UK at nine. You miss out on a lot of experiences with your parents and that's hard on all of us.” She expects to fly to Melbourne on Friday, via one of Tennis Australia’s charter planes that are to hold no more than 75 people in their 300 seats. Don’t expect to see her post any photographs on social media, though, as she has doesn’t even have any active accounts. She prefers to keep a lower profile than some of her peers, who often seem more concerned about looking glamorous on Instagram than they do about winning matches. “To me, social media is a platform that can be used to your benefit,” she said. “But I also think at the moment it has a negative influence on society. I don’t want to get too caught up in it. I like to stick to the tennis and to my life and I quite like my privacy in that respect.” It is quite the lesson. Rather than allowing her unique challenges to define her, Jones is maximising everything she has, while paying no attention to fripperies. She clearly recognises what is and isn’t important – a skill that has surely been honed by her rare condition. A few other young wannabes could learn from her example.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after Buccaneers' playoff win

    Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team in last weekend's NFC Wild Card playoff game.

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at himself, Drew Brees in hilarious tweet before NFL playoff game

    Sunday's game in the NFC Divisional Round between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints features the two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and Tom Brady is well aware of this fact.

  • NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Divisional round

    The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games

  • Latest update on DeVonta Smith’s injury

    Get the latest on the injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the National Championship Game

  • LeBron James' No-Look 3-Pointer À La Steph Curry Is Worth Several Looks

    The Lakers star got inspired in the moment by a teammate's bet.

  • Current and former Eagles players react to Philadelphia parting ways with Doug Pederson

    Former and current players reacted to Doug Pederson being out as the head coach in Philadelphia

  • Arian Foster chimes in on Texans’ situation

    Andre Johnson, arguably the greatest offensive player in Texans history, sounded off on Tuesday regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s discontent with the team. Arian Foster, the greatest running back in Texans history, chimed in with an assessment of Johnson’s remarks. Here’s what Johnson said: “If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is [more]

  • Where could Houston trade Deshaun Watson?

    Kyle Dvorchak discusses Monday's fantasy football news and breaks down potential landing spots for Deshaun Watson if he forces a trade from Houston. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bears target QB in first round of Sporting News’ 2021 mock draft

    Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?

  • Doc Rivers addresses Sixers star Ben Simmons leaving New York report

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers addresses the report that Ben Simmons left New York on his own.

  • Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

    The Seattle Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday following a season in which the team set several offensive records but coach Pete Carroll had clear issues with how the offense operated. Seattle announced the move, citing ''philosophical differences.'' The Seahawks had the highest-scoring team in franchise history, Russell Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in the regular season, and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both set club records for receiving.

  • Ben Roethlisberger delivers emotional apology to center Maurkice Pouncey after loss to Browns

    "I'm sorry brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man."

  • Doc Rivers, Dwight Howard react to Danny Green’s career night in win

    Doc Rivers and Dwight Howard praise Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green for his efforts in the win.

  • LeBron James look-away three sends bench into frenzy (VIDEO)

    LeBron James is just clowning the league at this point.

  • Twitter reacts to Bears DC Chuck Pagano’s retirement

    Bears fans had plenty to say about news of Chuck Pagano retiring after serving as Chicago's defensive coordinator for two years.

  • Warriors Overreactions: Trade for Harden, change the lineup or alter the offense

    Warriors Overreactions, Part III.