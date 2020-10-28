Potential Mets, Yankees free agent target J.T. Realmuto 'not particularly keen' on playing in New York: report

Free agent J.T. Realmuto could be a perfect fit for the Mets or Yankees at catcher, but it seems he might not view himself that way.

According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports, Realmuto would like to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies and "is not particularly keen on playing in New York."

Salisbury notes, though, that if New York is "where the record-setting money is, Realmuto will eat heroes instead of hoagies."

The above makes it seem like Realmuto can be swayed by whichever team offers the most money, but it's fair to wonder whether the Mets (or Yankees) will be that team.

SNY's Andy Martino noted shortly after Salisbury's report came out that "there are reasons to doubt" interest in Realmuto from the Mets or Yanks, with incoming Mets president Sandy Alderson not a huge fan of "second generation" free agent contracts and the Yankees expected to be on a tight budget.

While Realmuto would be a "second generation" contract, he is only 29 years old -- turning 30 next March. And it should be noted that the Alderson-led Mets signed Curtis Granderson to a four-year deal as he was entering his age-33 season.

Realmuto, who along with center fielder George Springer is one of the best free agents on the market, has a rumored asking price of roughly $200 million.

Realmuto can ask for $200 million, but it would be shocking if he gets that much in a financial climate that has been negatively impacted in a severe way. The drop in revenue for MLB has been due in large part to playing the 2020 regular season without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.