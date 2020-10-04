Potential Mets' target Trveor Bauer says he 'will consider all offers' this offseason

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is currently a candidate for the NL Cy Young Award after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA over 73.0 IP, a 1.26 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts.

However, he is also scheduled to be a free agent this offseason after his $17.5 million contract expires. The Mets have been mentioned as a potential candidate to go after Bauer to bolster their starting rotation.

Late on Saturday night, the pitcher replied to a question on Twitter asking if the Houston Astros were the only team to offer him, would he consider it? Bauer has been very outspoken in the past about the Astros cheating scandal, calling them "cheaters" and "hypocrites".

"I will consider all offers," Bauer replied.

This could be good news for Mets' fans, as Bauer is towards the top of the free agency wish list and new ownership under Steve Cohen may be willing to be aggressive this winter.