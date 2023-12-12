Potential Mets target Jung Hoo Lee signing with Giants

Mets target Jung Hoo Lee is signing with the Giants, according to multiple reports.

The star KBO outfielder reportedly agreed to a six-year, $113 million deal with San Francisco. The deal has an opt-out after the fourth year.

Lee, 25, was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 4 and had 30 days to agree to a deal with an MLB team.

In addition to the Mets and Giants, the Yankees and Padres were among the teams reportedly interested in Lee.

A left-handed hitter, Lee had a career triple slash of .340/.407/.491 in seven seasons in the KBO between Kiwoom and the Nexen Heroes.

He hit .318/.406/.455 in 86 games in 2023 before his season was cut short due to ankle surgery.

Lee's biggest power year in the KBO came in 2022, when he slugged 22 homers for Kiwoom. He twice eclipsed 40 doubles in a season (2020 and 2021), and twice hit 10 triples (2019 and 2022).

While his bat should play in a big way, Lee is also a stellar defender who won five consecutive Gold Glove awards from 2018 to 2022. He is capable of playing both corner outfield spots and center field -- where he played exclusively in 2023.

