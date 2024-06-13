A potential Manchester City move for an FC Porto keeper would be an expensive operation

One piece of Manchester City’s keeper puzzle has fallen into place. Stefan Ortega has signed a new contract with the champions ending speculation over his future. There are still doubts over Ederson’s future at the club. With that in mind if FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa is to be Ederson’s replacement for City any move for the Portuguese international won’t come cheap.

A report from Portuguese publication O Jogo which was relayed by Sport Witness states that Manchester City alongside Chelsea and Arsenal are showing interest in Diogo Costa. Furthermore, it also reported that FC Porto is looking to raise funds this summer. Lastly, it is reported that if Porto is to sell their number one keeper they are likely to demand a fee close to the €75 million release clause in Costa’s contract.

Manchester City won’t move for another keeper if Ederson stays at the club.

Any potential sizable investment in a keeper from the world champions depends entirely on Ederson. Simon Jones has previously reported for the Daily Mail that Al Ittihad has an interest in signing City’s number-one keeper. It is unknown at this stage if Ederson is eager to move to the Saudi Pro League.

A move from Manchester City for FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa will only happen if Ederson does leave this summer. With Stefan Ortega committed to the club what happens next with City’s keeper situation depends entirely on Ederson. If Ederson stays the champions will focus on other areas in the transfer market. Should they lose the Brazilian international it will force City into the transfer market.

There is also another possibility to consider. If Ederson does leave Manchester City would Stefan Ortega become City’s number one keeper? Ortega is good enough to be a number-one keeper. He has shown that during his time at the champions. Would City pay such a high fee for Diogo Costa if they feel that Ortega can seize the number one keeper position? That will be something to ponder for the Manchester City hierarchy if Ederson does leave this summer.

A City move for FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa would be a costly one. But there are a lot of other factors to consider before it could become a possibility. At this stage, it is a move that is only a small possibility but the stakes will rise if Ederson departs the champions during this transfer window.