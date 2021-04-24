Potential linebacker prospects for Chiefs in each round of 2021 NFL draft

Have we all settled down from the blockbuster trade that sent Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City? Probably not, but even though the Chiefs no longer have a first-round pick, they no longer have a pressing need for a left tackle either.

While the offensive line looks solidified now, other positions could and should be addressed. Linebacker is a middle-of-the-road need, but a position where improvements can be made. It’s arguably the most vulnerable position group in the building and we saw a taste of it last season when injury and COVID-19 struck. It is within reason to think that Brett Veach will want some insurance for that room.

Here’s a look at some of the players Kansas City could consider adding in each round of the 2021 NFL draft:

Round 1: Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Nick Bolton was a stud for the Missouri Tigers defense the last two seasons totaling 198 total tackles in 2019 and 2020. He is an impressive pass defender who packs a wallop as a tackler. He is a locker room gem to go along with his on-field production. The in-state product would pair nicely with last year's pick, Willie Gay Jr. while also serving as a long-term replacement for Anthony Hitchens.

Round 2: LSU LB Jabril Cox

Cox is an intriguing football player to watch that could wind up being a key component to an NFL defense. He would most likely play a weakside backer who is relied on heavily in pass coverage. He played most of his college ball at North Dakota State before finishing up with LSU. He had 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, and three interceptions with five additional passes deflected in 2020. Cox is a Kansas City native too, so that's an added bonus to drafting him.

Round 3: Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Werner's days in an Ohio State uniform were quite successful, being a part of a class that only lost 5 games in four years. Werner (6-3, 238 pounds) became a significant contributor in his 2018 sophomore season and stayed in a key role throughout his career. He's not always the guy with the biggest stat line but Werner is a technique-sound linebacker who you can trust in multiple fronts and positions.

Round 4: Georgia LB Monty Rice

Rice (6-foot, 238 pounds) is a solid, but undersized linebacker prospect. With a lower ceiling comes a higher floor, which could be problematic if you intend for him to be any more than a role player. He does a good job sifting through the trash to find his target and tackle, but he never had real elite production with the bulldogs. A mid-round pick on Rice would provide quality depth and perhaps an emergency starter down the road.

Round 5: Purdue LB Derrick Barnes

Barnes (6-1, 245 pounds) lined up in a few different spots for the Boilermakers. He impressed most on film when he was setting the edge. He played both linebacker and defensive end for Purdue, so he could be a nice grab late in the draft. He is a smart football player that has produced in college and is versatile, which can go a long way in the NFL.

Round 6: West Virginia LB Tony Fields, II

An undersized linebacker at only 6-foot and 220 pounds, Fields still has enough to offer to warrant getting drafted. He was a tackling machine during his college career with 375 career tackles between his days at Arizona and West Virginia respectively. He has talent but also limitations, so he will need a niche on special teams in order to sustain a pro career.

Round 7: South Alabama LB Riley Cole

Injuries have derailed Cole's career a tad, but during the 2020 season, he amassed 96 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, and two forced fumbles. That's the type of production that may entice a team to take a chance, especially when coupled with an impressive Senior Bowl performance. His lack of athleticism is masked a bit by his sheer effort on the field, which is also an admirable trait to have. He also has good size, listed at 6-2 and 244 pounds.

