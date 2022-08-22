Potential landing spots and trade packages for Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

The New England Patriots selected offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in the 2018 NFL draft at No. 23 overall out of Georgia.

After a rocky start to Wynn’s career, the Patriots opted to pick up his 2022 fifth-year option and retain him for $10.4 million. Although Wynn hasn’t lived up to the expectations many first rounders are graced with, he hasn’t been terrible.

His main issue has been availability due to constant health issues. In 2018, he tore his Achilles tendon, sidelining him for his entire rookie season. And he logged only 18 games throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons. However in 2021, he played 16 of 17 games and held up nicely for the Patriots at left tackle.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent in 2023 and is expected to gain significant interest in his services. Regardless of his health, there is a feeling that Wynn will most likely sign a long-term deal elsewhere in hopes that he can return to first-round pick status.

Being only 27 is young for an NFL offensive lineman, and Wynn certainly has time to turn his career around. But as for the Patriots, they may want to find someone who fits their new offense a little better than the undersized 6-foot-2, 310-pound right tackle.

That player may already be on the roster in Mike Onwenu, who was selected in 2020, and has shown versatility to play at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

If the Patriots were to trade Isaiah Wynn as previously reported, the team would save $9.518 million in cap space.

Let’s take a look at some trade scenarios and where Isaiah Wynn could find a new home for 2021.

Wynn heads to Tampa Bay

Buccaneers Get: Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Get: 2023 4th Round pick

I know what you’re thinking. There goes another Patriots starter to help Tom Brady. But Tampa Bay has lost quite a few lineman to injury at training camp. Isaiah Wynn is an available tackle that can play some guard if needed due to his size and athleticism.

Plus, Brady and Shaq Mason have some sort of familiarity with Wynn that could help him get up to speed a lot faster than if he were to go elsewhere.

Tampa may be desperate for line depth, and Wynn could be had for a fourth-rounder next season, with Tampa finding a way to take on his salary, potentially through an extension. New England would get much-needed cap relief and would get compensation for a player that is most likely already on his way out.

Wynn to Seattle

Seahawks Get: Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Get: 2024 3rd Round pick

Isaiah Wynn would be an excellent fit for one of the worst offensive lines in all of football. Although Charles Cross was selected in this past draft, it wouldn’t hurt to take a chance on a starting caliber tackle to play opposite of Wynn, and kick inside if needed.

New England could capitalize on a poor Seahawks team that has a plethora of draft selections thanks to the Russell Wilson trade that sent their franchise quarterback to Mile High in Denver. With desperation for Seattle to string together some solid line play, New England could opt to wait a year and pick up the third-rounder. The hope would be that Seattle underperforms and that pick’s value subsequently raises.

Chicago Gets Another Patriot

Bears Get: Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Get: 2023 6th round pick and 2024 4th Round Pick

Chicago has the worst offensive line unit in the entire league. However, what separates them from other terrible offensive lines is that they are protecting a young, franchise quarterback in Justin Fields that they traded significant capital to move up and select. So Chicago, after dealing Khalil Mack, would be open to trading a draft selection for a young, talented lineman, that could wind up staying long-term regardless.

Atlanta Bolsters The 28th ranked OL

Falcons Get: Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Gets: 2023 4th round pick.

Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom are two talented offensive lineman, but outside of those two, the offensive line has played poorly over the last few seasons. Isaiah Wynn has the body of an NFL guard and could slide in to left guard on day one.

Although he would be learning a new position, Wynn would become their third-best lineman. However, Caleb McGary hasn’t quite panned out, and Wynn could wind up taking the right tackle slot, ensuring Atlanta has a decent enough pass protection to keep Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota upright. This trade would also send Wynn back to where he played college ball as a Georgia Bulldog.

