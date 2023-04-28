Potential landing spots for Texas RB Roschon Johnson in 2023 NFL draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft has concluded and there’s dozens of talented players still on the board.

One in particular that could hear his name called on Friday night is Texas running back Roschon Johnson. It may come as a surprise to some considering he served as Bijan Robinson’s backup throughout his collegiate career, but he’s reportedly strongly being considered as a Day 2 pick.

ESPN’s Matt Miller is high on Johnson and has stated he’s one of the few players he would “pound the table for” in the third round. “The 219-pound power back has the patience, vision and receiving skills of a starter,” says Miller.

His exceptional character and leadership abilities off the field are an added bonus as well. Whether or not Johnson becomes a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, he’s poised to be a steal.

Let’s take a look at where recent NFL mock drafts have Johnson landing.

Dallas Cowboys

ESPN’s Matt Miller projects Roschon Johnson to the Dallas Cowboys in the third round with the No. 90 pick.

“Could Jerry Jones resist adding a Longhorns running back, even though he missed out on Bijan Robinson in Round 1? Johnson was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class but moved to running back at Texas due to injuries. He stayed there for four seasons, amassing 25 touchdowns while working primarily as a backup to Robinson. The 219-pound power back has the patience, vision and receiving skills of a starter and would be a fine complement to the speedy Tony Pollard.”

Buffalo Bills

Sporting News projects Roschon Johnson to the Buffalo Bills in the third round with the No. 91 pick.

“The Bills need a powerful, fresh-legged power back to complement James Cook. Johnson would be great value to handle that role over oft-injured Damien Harris.”

New York Jets

PFF projects Roschon Johnson to the New York Jets in the fourth round with the No. 112 pick.

“Johnson was stuck behind the best running back in the country, but when called upon he was nearly as difficult to bring down as Bijan. He broke 46 tackles on 94 carries in 2022.”

Arizona Cardinals

NFL.com projects Roschon Johnson to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round with the No. 105 pick.

Arizona currently has James Conner and Keaontay Ingram in the backfield, and just recently spent a draft pick on Ingram in 2022. This scenario feels unlikely in our eyes.

Dallas Cowboys

FanSided projects Roschon Johnson to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round with the No. 129 pick.

“His role as the No. 2 back for the Longhorns could be a blessing for Dallas. Not only does he have far less tread on the tires than other workhorse backs, but he’s also used to sharing the load — as is Tony Pollard. That means the running back committee would be better than ever in Big D.”

