Odell Beckham Jr. one of the NFL’s most talented wide receivers, is on the move.

The Cleveland Browns are releasing the star athlete and are currently converting Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number.

After careful consideration, internal conversations and discussions with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. –Cleveland Browns via Twitter

There have been no reports of where Odell plans to take his talents next. Here are five potential landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

New Orleans Saints

After Michael Thomas went down for the season with an injury, Beckham Jr. could come in a ease some of that production loss.

New England Patriots

The Pats are starved for skill position players. An experienced wide receiver like Odell could certainly help out rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers lack a true No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. Beckham Jr. could fit in just nicely for Aaron Rodgers & Co.

Las Vegas Raiders

After the cutting of Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow is the best target for the Raiders. They need someone and they need them fast.

San Fransisco 49ers

Very similar to the situation in Green Bay, the 49ers could use a second option in the receiver room outside of Deebo Samuel.

