Potential landing spots for former USC QB J.T. Daniels

J.T. Daniels has played for USC, Georgia, and West Virginia, but is now entering the college football transfer portal once again to land at his fourth school in five years.

Daniels, a former five star and 2019 National Gatorade Player of The Year, previously played for USC and then Georgia before landing with the Mountaineers last offseason, compiling a 17-12 overall record at those schools, including a perfect 7-0 mark when he was the starter at Georgia before an injury caused him to lose his job to 2022 Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett, who won last season’s national championship in Athens.

Daniels will have at least one year of eligibility remaining, but he could get a second year depending on if he can get a medical redshirt for 2019 when he tore his ACL as a Trojan.

In his full college career, Jonathan Tyler Daniels has 6,947 total passing yards with 45 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Let’s see where his next stop might be:

1. UCLA Bruins

Former Bishop Gorman and UCLA star Dorian Thompson-Robinson is leaving for the NFL. The Bruins could pursue the veteran QB, a Southern California native who attended Mater Dei.

2. Notre Dame

After starting quarterback Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal, the Fighting Irish could be interested in adding Daniels to compete with Tyler Buchner. Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman need a big lift at quarterback after ending the season 8-4.

3. Oregon State

After one of the best seasons in recent memory for Oregon State football Jonathan Smith and the Beavers will look to upgrade at the QB position. Chance Nolan entered the portal. Ben Gulbranson is the projected starter, but J.T. is more talented and a veteran.

4. Georgia Southern

Clay Helton and J.T Daniels could reunite again. He spent time in Georgia in Athens, so he’s familiar with the landscape.

He’d be the biggest football recruit to step foot at Georgia Southern and could be a legend like Kyle Van Trease was in Year 1. Huge numbers would be put up at Southern.

5. Florida

Anthony Richardson has entered the NFL draft. Florida backup QB Jalen Kitna was arrested on five child pornography charges.

That leaves Jack Miller, the Ohio State transfer, and any incoming freshmen who come along. J.T. could compete in a conference (SEC) he is familiar with.

