Three-year starter Bo Nix has decided to move on from Auburn.

He finished his career with the Tigers in a rather disappointing way, with an ankle injury suffered against Mississippi State that kept him out for the remainder of the season. A tough way to end things with Auburn.

It’s really disappointing to see Nix leave, as he was beginning to hit his stride before he was injured. But, players have to do what is best for themselves. Best of luck to Nix wherever he may end up transferring.

So, where will Nix end up going?

Here are some potential landing spots for Bo Nix.

UCF

Bo Nix may elect to reunite with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn down in Orlando.

Cincinatti Bearcats

Cincinatti did give Nix an offer coming out of high school. The Bearcats will also be in search for a new quarterback for 2022 after Desmond Ridder departs.

Florida Gators

The Gators had major issues at quarterback this season and could elect to bring in Nix to held shoulder the load in head coach Billy Napier’s first season.

Ole Miss Rebels

Bo Nix in a Lane Kiffin offense seems like a very interesting match. Could the Rebels make a move for Nix?

Clemson Tigers

It’s hard to imagine Clemson wanting to stick with current QB DJ Uiagalelei after such a disappointing season offensively.

LSU

A Bo Nix vs Walker Howard QB battle could be interesting.

Texas A&M

A&M is in need of better quarterback play after a wild ride with the position in 2021.

