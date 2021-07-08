Potential Knicks target Damian Lillard on trade rumors: 'It’s been a lot of talk'

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) and guard Alec Burks

The Knicks surprised plenty of people around the NBA with their resurgent 2020-21 season, but now the question is this: How can the Knicks take that next step into the pantheon of true contenders.

Perhaps the quickest solution would be to add a true superstar this offseason, something the team has long been positioned to do but has not yet been able to accomplish.

One of the biggest potential names on the trade market is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who is reportedly unhappy with his current situation.

Lillard, getting set to play with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, was asked on Thursday about the recent trade rumors swirling around him.

“At this point, it’s a lot of things being said, sometimes words being put in my mouth, and I haven’t said anything,” Lillard explained. “I think, it should be all of the people who’ve covered me since I’ve been in the NBA, they know that if there’s something to be said or if I think something or have something to say, I’m going to say it and I’m going to stand on it. Like I said, it’s been a lot of talk and nobody’s heard me say any of these things.

“But anything that I have to say, I’ m going to say it directly to [Blazers GM Neil Olshey] and I’m going to address it directly with my team. I don’t really have nothing to say to you guys about it. Everything that I need to say and that I feel has been said to Neil. So, there’s really nothing else that I have to say about it.”

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley recently compiled a couple of different trade packages the Knicks might be able to offer for Lillard, though as Begley said on the latest edition of The Putback, it’ difficult to see any deal for Lillard happening without RJ Barrett being included.

