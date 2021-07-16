Potential Knicks target Damian Lillard to formally request trade from Blazers soon: report

Damian Lillard treated image in Oregon Blazers jersey

Damian Lillard plans to formally request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, according to True Hoop.

SNY's Ian Begley has reported that the Knicks have done homework on the possibility of acquiring the star guard if he comes available.



Dating back to Steve Mills’ tenure as team president, the Knicks have been keeping tabs on Lillard’s situation in Portland, and some around the 30-year-old want to see the six-time All Star in a bigger market, Begley notes.

"Anything that I have to say, I’m going to say it directly to [Blazers GM Neil Olshey] and I’m going to address it directly with my team," Lillard told reporters after a Team USA practice on July 8 (Lillard is gearing up for the Olympics in Tokyo). "I don’t really have nothing to say to you guys about it. Everything that I need to say and that I feel has been said to Neil. So, there’s really nothing else that I have to say about it.”

Lillard averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game this past season. it was his sixth-consecutive season averaging at least 25 points a contest. His 39.1 three-point percentage was the third-best mark of his career.