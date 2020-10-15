Potential Knicks free agent target Anthony Davis to opt out of contract, re-sign with Lakers: report

Anthony Davis is set to opt out of his contract for the 2020-21 NBA season, but he plans on re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A report Thursday morning by The Athletic's Shams Charania said that Davis, who had a player option of $28.7 million for the Lakers next season, plans to discuss multiyear deals with Los Angeles.

Davis, 27, could have been a target for the Knicks and other teams in free agency.



Acquired by the Lakers in a trade last June that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart -- plus three first-round draft picks -- to the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over 34.4 minutes while starting all 62 regular-season games he played in 2019-20.



A key cog in the Lakers' NBA Finals championship run -- which culminated with a five-game series win over the Miami Heat -- Davis averaged 27.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 36.6 minutes over 21 playoff games.



Alongside 2020 Finals MVP LeBron James, Davis and the Lakers make for a likely favorite to repeat when the 2020-21 season tips off.



Before entering the NBA, including a seven-year run in New Orleans, Davis played for Kentucky under head coach John Calipari (2010-present) and then-assistant Kenny Payne (2010-20) -- now a staffer with the Knicks.



Prior to becoming the 2012 NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick, Davis was a one-and-done star of Kentucky's 2011-12 NCAA national championship team, averaging 14.2 points and 10.4 rebounds with 4.7 blocks in 32 minutes over 40 games.

















