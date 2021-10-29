Jets trade deadline plans, why Daniel Jones is Giants' guy, NFL Halloween costumes | The Tailgate

In this week's episode of The Tailgate, sponsored by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers to discuss potential New York Jets trades as the NFL trade deadline approaches as well as if Zach Wilson's injury will stunt his development. Connor also gives us an early look at who Jets fans should keep an eye on in the 2022 NFL Draft while Ralph can't believe we're talking NFL Draft in October again. Lastly, Michelle, Ralph and Connor chat about Daniel Jones' future in New York and whether or not he's the long-term answer at QB for the Giants. Michelle and Ralph break down NFL Halloween costumes in past years with a spooky surprise. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.