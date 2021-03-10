Which potential Jets targets were franchise tagged? Which were not?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The franchise tag deadline came and went on Tuesday with nine players receiving the tag ahead of the new league year.
The Jets placed the tag on Marcus Maye, while ex-Jet Leonard Williams received it from the Giants. Maye, Williams and all the other tagged players now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with their respective teams.
While could-have-been Jets targets like Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin received the tag on Tuesday, New York will still have plenty of talent to court when free agency begins on March 17. Let’s take a look at potential Jets targets who were and weren’t franchise tagged on Tuesday.
Tagged: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Tagged: Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson
(James Gilbert-Getty Images)
Tagged: Washington Football Team G Brandon Scherff
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Detroit Lions EDGE Romeo Okwara
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Not Tagged: Baltimore Ravens EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)
Not Tagged: Baltimore Ravens OLB Matthew Judon
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Not Tagged: Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Atlanta Falcons S Keanu Neal
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Not Tagged: Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Bud Dupree
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Not Tagged: New England Patriots G Joe Thuney
Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Carl Lawson
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Cincinnati Bengals CB William Jackson III
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
\ (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Not Tagged: Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Arizona Cardinals OLB Haason Reddick
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Not Tagged: Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
1
1