Which potential Jets targets were franchise tagged? Which were not?

Sam Neumann
·2 min read
The franchise tag deadline came and went on Tuesday with nine players receiving the tag ahead of the new league year.

The Jets placed the tag on Marcus Maye, while ex-Jet Leonard Williams received it from the Giants. Maye, Williams and all the other tagged players now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with their respective teams.

While could-have-been Jets targets like Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin received the tag on Tuesday, New York will still have plenty of talent to court when free agency begins on March 17. Let’s take a look at potential Jets targets who were and weren’t franchise tagged on Tuesday.

Tagged: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tagged: Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson

(James Gilbert-Getty Images)

Tagged: Washington Football Team G Brandon Scherff

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Detroit Lions EDGE Romeo Okwara

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Not Tagged: Baltimore Ravens EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Not Tagged: Baltimore Ravens OLB Matthew Judon

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Not Tagged: Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Atlanta Falcons S Keanu Neal

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Not Tagged: Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Bud Dupree

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Not Tagged: New England Patriots G Joe Thuney

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Carl Lawson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Cincinnati Bengals CB William Jackson III

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

\ (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Not Tagged: Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Arizona Cardinals OLB Haason Reddick

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Not Tagged: Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

