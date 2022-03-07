Potential Jets target Von Miller hints at possible return to Broncos

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in 2021

Hopefully the Jets were doing their due diligence during Super Bowl LVI and looking at some impending free agents they could sign with their large sum of cap space.

But one of those soon to be available players might be off the market before he even officially goes on it.

The Rams acquired Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to put themselves over the hump to get a Super Bowl victory, and it proved worthy in their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.



But now, it seems like Miller wants to go back to where he spent the first 10 and a half seasons.

"I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280," Miller tweeted on Monday, with the "5280" most likely referring to the Mile High City of Denver.

The Jets could use some help on the defensive side of the ball to go along C.J. Mosley and the return of Carl Lawson - Gang Green has an estimated $48.8 million available in cap, according to Over The Cap. Denver has close to $40 million available, and could very much afford one of their best players in franchise history.

Miller had nine sacks in 12 games as a Ram, including the postseason. In 19 total games played this past season, the soon to be 33-year-old had 13 sacks and 62 tackles, 25 of them for loss.