Potential Jets target Derek Carr reportedly expected to be traded ‘earlier rather than later’

While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be traded at some point this offseason.

Schefter added that with the number of teams in the market for a new signal-caller this offseason, the “demand exceeds the supply,” and Carr could be moved “earlier rather than later.”

“The entire NFC South is expected to be in the market for a new quarterback," Schefter said. "The Jets, the Commanders, the Colts, the Texans. There are so many teams that need quarterbacks, which elevates the value of Carr.”

Carr’s $40.4 million salary over the next two seasons becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15, so any deal would likely happen before that point. He also contains a no-trade clause in his current pact, which is something to keep in mind.

Carr spent the first nine seasons of his career wearing the silver and black.

While he isn’t necessarily a star, he’s always been a consistent and reliable QB. Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and has proven to be extremely durable over the years. He’s started at least 15 games in every season of his career.

The Fresno State product has thrown for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions to go along with a 64.6 career completion percentage over his nine seasons with the Raiders.

This past season, he appeared in 15 games and threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes. Carr was benched the last two games of the year, and shortly after said his goodbyes to Raiders fans.

While there certainly will be plenty of competition for his talents, Carr would be a nice veteran addition at the quarterback position for the Jets.