Potential Jets, Giants target QB Gardner Minshew signing with Raiders: report

Gardner Minshew, a possible fit under center for both the Jets and Giants, is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The contract will keep the 27-year-old quarterback who played for the Indianapolis Colts last season in Las Vegas for two years where he will have a chance to be the Raiders' starter.

In 17 games (13 starts) in 2023, Minshew -- who took over the starting job after rookie QB Anthony Richardson got injured early in the season -- went 7-6 and completed 62.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,305 yards to go along with 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He added three touchdowns on the ground.

All of that was good enough for Minshew to make his first Pro Bowl of his career. It was also the first time he finished a season above .500 as a starter.

Although not guaranteed a starting spot for either Gang Green or Big Blue, Minshew would've made sense for the needs of each team who are both in the market for quarterbacks this offseason.

For the Jets, Minshew could've served as Aaron Rodgers' backup and for the Giants, he could've fought for the starting position with Daniel Jones.