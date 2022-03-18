Potential Jets, Giants NFL Draft target David Ojabo injured at pro day

David Ojabo at NFL Combine

There could be a significant twist in the NFL Draft after Michigan linebacker David Ojabo got hurt at the school's pro day.

Ojabo has been mocked to both the Giants and Jets, likely at the seventh or 10th spots- as both teams need serious help on defense.

Ojabo suffered the injury during a pass rush drill, and went down clutching his left leg, says Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the it got "very quiet" at the pro day when the injury happened.

Ojabo makes sense for both the Jets and Giants, and scouts have said he could emerge into a great NFL edge rusher, but if his injury is significant, he is almost guaranteed to drop in the draft.