Potential Jets' 2020 NFL Draft target Mekhi Becton had drug test flagged at Combine: report

With the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft less than a week away, one of the draft's top tackles has reportedly been flagged for his drug test at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Louisville's massive offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is one of multiple players whose NFL Combine drug test was flagged.

NFL teams have reportedly been made aware, and under the new CBA, Becton goes into Stage 1 of the league's Intervention Program. Per the report, if Becton has no further flagged tests in the next 60 days, "he will thereafter assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program."

This is obviously not a good sign for Becton as he prepares to be drafted.

Recently, SNY Insider Ralph Vacchiano had some scouts express concern about Becton, saying that he would be the fourth tackle of the "Big Four" to come off the board.

"He'll be the fourth one off the board," one NFL source told Vacchiano. "He probably was always the fourth best, but then people fell in love with his size. The more they look, though, the more it's obvious the others are more pro-ready prospects and have fewer concerns."

