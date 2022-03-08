Potential Giants trade target Russell Wilson heading to Broncos

Russell Wilson pumping fist white Seahawks jersey 2021

The Giants won't be seeing Russell Wilson in blue and white.

The perennial Pro Bowler is headed to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade to the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Drew Lock, who didn't work out in his time as starter with Denver, is a part of the trade as well, while the Seahawks will also be getting two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, TE Noah Fant, and DL Shelby Harris.



Now there really wasn't anything going on between the Giants and Seahawks for Russ other than the latter saying he would waive his no-trade clause for New York.

But co-owner John Mara said recently that "cap-wise we couldn't afford it" when referencing a Deshaun Watson trade. Wilson's massive contract wouldn't help Joe Schoen's cap cause, either.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have also been very supportive of Daniel Jones this offseason, as they want to give him a fair evaluation.

Wilson is a $24 million cap hit this season with a $27 million hit in 2023 before becoming a free agent in 2024.