What potential Giants target Soto could fetch in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With superstar Juan Soto hitting the free-agent market this winter, many MLB insiders anticipate a huge payday for whoever ends up signing him.

That could include the Giants, and in an exclusive ESPN article, 28 MLB insiders shared their thoughts on what kind of contract Soto will command and where he could land as the outfielder hits free agency for the first time in his career.

Given that a player of Soto’s stature rarely hits the free agent market, the insiders anticipate him to receive something in the ballpark of a 12-year, $482.5 million deal. The Giants were mentioned as one of the several franchises in the market for Soto’s services, marking the third straight year that San Francisco will pursue a big-name free agent.

After unsuccessful attempts at signing Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, the Giants finally will look to land a game-changing superstar player. However, the task will not be easy considering Soto currently is having one of his best seasons as a member of the New York Yankees, who are the frontrunners for retaining him this winter.

The allure (and the big pockets) of MLB’s most famous franchise might be too much for Soto to pass up, as all indications point to the slugger being happy with his current team. Beyond the Yankees and the Giants, the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals and New York Mets all are expected to enter the bidding war to land Soto.

Given the record-breaking free-agent deals in recent years, it would not be surprising if Soto’s contract set records. Soto is one of the greatest hitters in the league, just entering his prime and he is backed by superagent Scott Boras, who has the magical touch when it comes to negotiating rich contracts.

The Giants have desired to sign a big-name player for quite some time, and their inability to land Ohtani and Judge in recent years will undoubtedly make a big push to sign Soto.

