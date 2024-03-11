Potential Giants target Russell Wilson plans to sign with Steelers: report

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who was a potential Giants target this offseason, reportedly plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after meeting with them over the weekend, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Before traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday, Wilson made a stop in New Jersey on Thursday to meet with Big Blue in what was described as “an exploratory meeting.” The connection would have made sense considering the Giants and GM Joe Schoen have said they will add a quarterback this offseason and Wilson would’ve been a cheap option since the Denver Broncos will be paying the majority of his salary after they decided to cut him.

Now, the former Super Bowl champion will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers to presumably be the starter over Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, the Broncos will be paying Wilson $38 million this season while he dons black and yellow.