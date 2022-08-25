Potential Garrett Bradbury replacement suddenly retires

The Minnesota Vikings have a conundrum at the center position and one of their potential options just called it a career.

NFLPA President and former Cleveland Brown J.C. Tretter announced via his Twitter account that he is retiring.

A popular option among fans to replace the much maligned first-round selection from 2019, Tretter was a top-five center when heathy but had been dealing with knee issues.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert poked fun at Vikings fans want for Tretter by sharing an article stating that, despite wanting to play for his childhood favorite team, the Vikings never returned his call.

LOL. Tretter told SI that he targeted the Vikings as a possible 2022 destination, because he grew up rooting for them, but: "Minnesota never returned our call." If the Vikings ever had a Plan B in mind at center, behind Garrett Bradbury, it wasn't Tretter.https://t.co/n79wCFq9Ke — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 25, 2022

The Vikings will have to look elsewhere if they are to find a replacement for Bradbury.

